Daishin Securities Co.,Ltd - Preferred Stock (KOSE:003545) Price Target Decreased by 16.00% to 25,373.58

The average one-year price target for Daishin Securities Co.,Ltd - Preferred Stock (KOSE:003545) has been revised to ₩25,373.58 / share. This is a decrease of 16.00% from the prior estimate of ₩30,206.63 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩25,124.82 to a high of ₩26,119.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.80% from the latest reported closing price of ₩22,900.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daishin Securities Co.,Ltd - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 003545 is 0.02%, an increase of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.71% to 784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 298K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 174K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 85K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 003545 by 51.89% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 003545 by 20.21% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 60.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 003545 by 171.60% over the last quarter.

