News & Insights

Commodities
FCG

Dairy prices, volumes rise at auction -GDT events

September 05, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - International milk prices and volumes rose at this month's first Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction on Tuesday.

The GDT Price Index was up 2.7%, with an average selling price of $2,888 per tonne. The index fell 7.4% at the previous auction on Aug 15, with an average selling price of $2,875, according to GDT Events.

A total of 37,729 tonnes of dairy products were sold at the latest auction, up about 12.4% from the previous sale, the auction platform said.

The auction results could affect the New Zealand dollar NZD= as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ, but operates independently from the dairy giant.

U.S.-listed CRA International Inc CRAI.O is the trading manager for the Global Dairy Trade auction, which is held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Sept. 19.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCG
CRAI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.