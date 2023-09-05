Dairy prices, volumes rise at auction -GDT events

Sept 5 (Reuters) - International milk prices and volumes rose at this month's first Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction on Tuesday.

The GDT Price Index was up 2.7%, with an average selling price of $2,888 per tonne. The index fell 7.4% at the previous auction on Aug 15, with an average selling price of $2,875, according to GDT Events.

A total of 37,729 tonnes of dairy products were sold at the latest auction, up about 12.4% from the previous sale, the auction platform said.

The auction results could affect the New Zealand dollar NZD= as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ, but operates independently from the dairy giant.

U.S.-listed CRA International Inc CRAI.O is the trading manager for the Global Dairy Trade auction, which is held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Sept. 19.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.