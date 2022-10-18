Dairy prices, volumes fall at auction- GDT events

Oct 18 (Reuters) - International milk prices and volumes fell in this month's second Global Dairy Trade auction held by GDT Events on Tuesday.

The GDT Price Index dropped 4.6%, with an average selling price of $3,723 per tonne. The index lost 3.5% at the previous sale, according to GDT Events.

A total of 29,402 tonnes were sold at the latest auction, down about 4.7% from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar NZD= as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ, but operates independently from the dairy giant. U.S.-listed CRA International Inc CRAI.O is the trading manager for the Global Dairy Trade auction, held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Nov. 1.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

