Dairy prices slip, volumes rise at auction - GDT events

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

July 04, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Arpan Varghese and Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell while volumes rose on Tuesday in the first Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction of the month.

The GDT Price Index dropped 3.3%, with an average selling price of $3,334 per tonne. The index remained flat at the previous auction held on June 20, with an average selling price of $3,479, GDT Events said.

A total of 24,837 metric tonnes of dairy products was sold at the latest auction, up about 21.9% from the previous sale, the auction platform said.

The results could affect the New Zealand dollar NZD= as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ, but operates independently from the dairy giant.

U.S.-listed CRA International Inc CRAI.O is the trading manager for the Global Dairy Trade auction, which is held twice a month, with the next scheduled for July 18.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

