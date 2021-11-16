Dairy prices rise, volumes increase at auction -GDT Events

Nov 16 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose while volumes increased in this month’s second Global Dairy Trade auction held by GDT Events. The GDT Price Index climbed 1.9 percent, with an average selling price of $4,287 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday. The index rose 4.3 pct at the previous sale, according to GDT Events. A total of 30,397 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, an increase of 1.6 percent from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info). The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for December 7. The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar as the dairy sector generates more than 7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade. GDT Events is owned by New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd , but operates independently from the dairy giant. U.S.-listed CRA International Inc is the trading manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction. (Bangalore Commodities desk) (( BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1298; Reuters Messaging: rmchat://room/reuters.com/Bangalore-CE-News ))

