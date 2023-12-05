Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -GDT Events

Dec 5 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose while volumes dropped
in this month’s first Global Dairy Trade auction held by GDT Events.
The GDT Price Index climbed 1.6%, with an average selling price of $3,323 per metric ton, in
the auction held on Tuesday.
The index remained unchanged at the previous sale, according to GDT Events.
A total of 29,559 tons was sold at the latest auction, falling 13.3% from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for December 19.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
