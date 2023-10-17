Dairy prices rise, volumes drop at auction -GDT Events

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International milk prices rose while volumes dropped
in this month’s second Global Dairy Trade auction held by GDT Events.
The GDT Price Index climbed 4.3%, with an average selling price of $3,202 per metric ton, in
the auction held on Tuesday.
The index rose 4.4% at the previous sale, according to GDT Events.
A total of 35,974 tons was sold at the latest auction, falling 6.2% from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for November 7.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.