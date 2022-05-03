Dairy prices fall, volumes rise at auction -GDT Events

May 3 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell while volumes rose in this month's first Global Dairy Trade auction held by GDT Events.

The GDT Price Index fell 8.5%, with an average selling price of $4,419 per tonne, in the auction held on Tuesday.

The index fell 3.6% at the previous sale, according to GDT Events.

A total of 25,163 tonnes was sold at the latest auction, rising about 13.5% from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).

The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for May 17.

The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar NZD= as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation's gross domestic product. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ, but operates independently from the dairy giant. U.S.-listed CRA International Inc CRAI.O is the trading manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.