Dairy prices fall, volumes drop at auction -GDT Events

Nov 7 (Reuters) - International milk prices fell while volumes dropped
in this month’s first Global Dairy Trade auction held by GDT Events.
The GDT Price Index dipped 0.7%, with an average selling price of $3,255 per metric ton, in
the auction held on Tuesday.
The index rose 4.3% at the previous sale, according to GDT Events.
A total of 34,514 tons was sold at the latest auction, falling 4.1% from the previous one, the auction platform said on its website (www.globaldairytrade.info).
The auctions are held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for November 21.
The auction results can affect the New Zealand dollar
