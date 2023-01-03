Commodities
Dairy prices ease, volumes rise at auction - GDT events

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

January 03, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - International milk prices and volumes fell in this month's first Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction on Tuesday.

The GDT Price Index was down 2.8%, with an average selling price of $3,365 per tonne. The index lost 3.8% at the previous auction held on Dec. 20, according to GDT Events.

A total of 33,478 tonnes of dairy products were sold at the latest auction, up about 16.5% from the previous sale, the auction platform said on its website.

The auction results could affect the New Zealand dollar NZD= as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ, but operates independently from the dairy giant.

U.S.-listed CRA International Inc CRAI.O is the trading manager for the Global Dairy Trade auction, held twice a month, with the next one scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.

