Dairy giant Fonterra's profit hurt by high costs, low milk collections

Updates with details on result, background, CFO departure

March 17 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ on Thursday posted a 13% fall in half-year profit after its margins were squeezed by rising input costs and lower milk collections in New Zealand due to bad weather.

Separately, Fonterra also announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers, who will leave at the end of 2022 after four years with the co-operative.

Sales margins also took a hit from raw milk prices rising due to constrained supply and strong demand, the major dairy exporter said.

Still, Fonterra last month lifted its forecast range for what it will pay farmers for milk in the 2021/22 season, passing on the benefit of strong global milk prices.

"In the medium term, we expect the supply and demand outlook to go some way towards underpinning a strong milk price next season," Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said.

Fonterra's net profit after tax for the six months ended Jan. 31 came in at NZ$364 million ($248.36 million), down from NZ$418 million recorded last year.

The Auckland-based dairy exporter declared an interim dividend of 5 New Zealand cents per share, same as last year.

($1 = 1.4656 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal & Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.