Daio Paper Revises Financial Forecast Amid Overseas Challenges

Daio Paper Corporation has announced a revision to its full-year financial forecast for FY2025, lowering expected net sales and profits due to challenges in its Home and Personal Care Overseas Business, particularly in China. Despite strong performance in Brazil and efforts to focus on value-added products domestically, these have not fully offset the overall decline. The company maintains its dividend forecast, emphasizing shareholder returns as a priority.

