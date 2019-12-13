Daimler upbeat on sales prospects in China - executive

STUTTGART, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Daimler DAIGn.DE is very positive about the prospects for selling luxury cars in China next year, the company's China boss Hubertus Troska said on Friday.

“It is going very well. China is a growth market for us. I am very positive for 2020, the demand for premium cars is super,” Troska said.

Daimler has built more than 500,000 vehicles in China this year and overtaken German rival Audi in volume terms, Troska said, adding that production of the electric Mercedes EQC had just started.

Troska declined to comment on whether BAIC had raised its stake in Daimler but said the company welcomed all long-term investors. He added that Daimler continues to evaluate further cooperation opportunities with Geely.

