Daimler Truck: Euro 7 emissions standards will cost the industry "billions"

March 10, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE CEO Martin Daum said in a press call on Friday that Euro 7 standards, which tighten car emission limits for pollutants including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from 2025, will cost "billions" for the industry.

Building vehicles to meet the proposed rules would require "huge additional investment", Daum said.

Speaking in a press call alongside Daum following annual results, Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz also said the company would concentrate capital investment in heavy duty trucks which yielded the highest profits.

