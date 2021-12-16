Daimler Truck, Traton, Volvo sign off JV plans for Europe charging network

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE, Traton 8TRA.DE and Volvo VOLVb.ST have signed off plans announced in July for a joint venture to set up a high-performance electric charging network for trucks and buses across Europe, the companies said on Thursday.

The three firms will invest 500 million euros ($565.10 million) to set up and operate at least 1,700 high-performance charging points near motorways and logistics hubs within five years, with operations set to commence in 2022.

The venture is still awaiting approval from authorities, the statement said.

($1 = 0.8848 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Victoria Waldersee)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.