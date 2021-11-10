Daimler Truck, TotalEnergies To Jointly Develop Hydrogen Ecosystems

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck AG (DDAIF.PK) and TotalEnergies (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK - DELETED, TTE) have reached an agreement on joint commitment to the de-carbonization of the road freight in the European Union. The companies will collaborate in the development of ecosystems for heavy-duty trucks running on hydrogen. The collaboration includes hydrogen sourcing and logistics, dispensing of hydrogen in service stations, development of hydrogen-based trucks, establishment of a customer base and other areas.

By 2030, TotalEnergies plans to operate directly or indirectly up to 150 hydrogen refuelling stations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and France. Daimler Truck will supply hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks to its customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and France by 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.