Daimler Truck to replace Alstria Office in MDAX from Feb 11

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Daimler Truck, the world's largest truckmaker that was spun off from Mercedes-Benz last year, will replace real estate group Alstria Office in Germany's midcap index effective Feb. 11, Deutsche Boerse said.

The change becomes effective since Alstria's free float, one of the key criteria for index membership, has fallen below 10% as part of a takeover bid by Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO, the stock market operator said.

