Daimler Truck to replace Alstria Office in MDAX from Feb 11

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE, the world's largest truckmaker that was spun off from Mercedes-Benz DAIGn.DE last year, will replace real estate group Alstria Office AOXG.DE in Germany's midcap index effective Feb. 11, Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said.

The change becomes effective since Alstria's free float, one of the key criteria for index membership, has fallen below 10% as part of a takeover bid by Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO, the stock market operator said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)

