Daimler Truck Targets Double Digit Margins By 2025

(RTTNews) - At the Capital Markets Day, Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz reiterated the Group's commitment to improve profitability and create value for shareholders.

Daimler Truck aims to achieve more than 10% Return on Sales (Industrial Business, adjusted) by 2025, assuming strong market conditions.

The company targets for a dividend payout ratio policy of 40%.

Daimler Truck noted that it is gaining momentum on its way to its intended stock market listing. It is planning its listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange for December 10th. Subsequently, Daimler Truck expects to qualify for the DAX in the first quarter of 2022.

