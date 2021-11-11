Markets

Daimler Truck Targets Double Digit Margins By 2025

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - At the Capital Markets Day, Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz reiterated the Group's commitment to improve profitability and create value for shareholders.

Daimler Truck aims to achieve more than 10% Return on Sales (Industrial Business, adjusted) by 2025, assuming strong market conditions.

The company targets for a dividend payout ratio policy of 40%.

Daimler Truck noted that it is gaining momentum on its way to its intended stock market listing. It is planning its listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange for December 10th. Subsequently, Daimler Truck expects to qualify for the DAX in the first quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular