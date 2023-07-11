News & Insights

Daimler Truck targets above 12% adjusted returns by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

July 11, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE set new financial targets for 2030 ahead of its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, aiming for at least 12% adjusted returns for its industrial business under favourable conditions and 40-60% revenue growth from 2025-2030.

The truck and bus maker expects to generate over 3 billion euros ($3.30 billion) in revenue and 1 billion euro earnings before interest and taxes from autonomous driving in 2030, it said in a statement.

The company on Monday announced a 2-billion-euro share buyback programme as it increased its guidance for 2023 revenue and profits, citing a recovering supply chain and stronger demand.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

