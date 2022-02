MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck has suspended all cooperation with Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz KMAZ.MM, Germany's Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, in the face of severe criticism following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kamaz declined to comment.

