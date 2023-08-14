Daimler Truck starts search for new CFO after sudden death

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE on Monday said that management board chairman Martin Daum would take over as chief financial officer on an interim basis after the sudden death of Jochen Goetz.

The company added that the search for a new CFO had been initiated by the supervisory board.

Daimler Truck had announced earlier this month that Goetz died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 52.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

