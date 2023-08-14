News & Insights

Daimler Truck starts search for new CFO after sudden death

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

August 14, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE on Monday said that management board chairman Martin Daum would take over as chief financial officer on an interim basis after the sudden death of Jochen Goetz.

The company added that the search for a new CFO had been initiated by the supervisory board.

Daimler Truck had announced earlier this month that Goetz died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 52.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.