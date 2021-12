Daimler Truck shares trade at 28 euros on market debut

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE opened at 28 euros ($31.62) per share after its market debut on Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday, marking its long-awaited spinoff from Daimler AG DAIGn.DE.

Shareholders in Daimler received one share in Daimler Truck, now the world's largest truckmaker by revenue, for every two Daimler shares they owned. Daimler, which will be renamed Mercedes-Benz AG, has kept 35% of Daimler Truck shares.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

