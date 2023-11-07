Daimler Truck sees higher returns in Q3 despite hit to sales, orders

Adds detail on earnings, orders in paragraphs 2-5

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE reported a 9.8% adjusted return on sales for its industrial business in the third quarter on Tuesday, up from 9.4% last year, even as supplier bottlenecks dented its unit sales.

The truck and bus maker confirmed its forecast for 2023 and said it expected record earnings this year, with adjusted earnings up 34% so far.

Still, the company warned incoming orders were down by just over a quarter between July and September, bringing the total drop in incoming orders this year so far to 17%.

Its adjusted earnings were up 13% in Europe despite a 5% drop in unit sales, and up 3% in Asia despite an 8% sales drop, indicating that the company was compensating for lower sales by hiking prices and reducing costs.

In North America, its largest market, adjusted earnings were down 4% on lower sales but the segment was still within its annual target for a return on sales of 11-13%.

