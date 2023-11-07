News & Insights

Daimler Truck sees higher returns in Q3 despite hit to sales, orders

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

November 07, 2023 — 01:07 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

Adds detail on earnings, orders in paragraphs 2-5

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE reported a 9.8% adjusted return on sales for its industrial business in the third quarter on Tuesday, up from 9.4% last year, even as supplier bottlenecks dented its unit sales.

The truck and bus maker confirmed its forecast for 2023 and said it expected record earnings this year, with adjusted earnings up 34% so far.

Still, the company warned incoming orders were down by just over a quarter between July and September, bringing the total drop in incoming orders this year so far to 17%.

Its adjusted earnings were up 13% in Europe despite a 5% drop in unit sales, and up 3% in Asia despite an 8% sales drop, indicating that the company was compensating for lower sales by hiking prices and reducing costs.

In North America, its largest market, adjusted earnings were down 4% on lower sales but the segment was still within its annual target for a return on sales of 11-13%.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.