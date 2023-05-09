News & Insights

Daimler Truck sees higher returns as supply chains, demand improve

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

May 09, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

Adds further detail on regional results, outlook

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE reported on Tuesday an adjusted return of sales of 8.8% in the first quarter of the year, up from 5.9% last year and towards the top end of its annual outlook for 2023, on a rise in revenue of 25%.

The truck and busmaker confirmed preliminary results released late April of a 78% jump in operating profit to 1.162 billion euros ($1.28 billion).

Its Asia business, which struggled in 2022, yielding just a 2.6% margin, saw some improvement in the first quarter, reaching a margin of 4.6%.

Its North America and Europe divisions saw returns of 11.6% and 8.8% respectively, in line with long-term targets.

Broadly, global supply chains were stabilising and demand was up compared to this time last year, the statement said, as illustrated by the 15% jump in unit sales to just over 125,000 units.

The company kept its outlook from earlier this year unchanged, forecasting 55-57 billion euros in revenue for the year and 7.5-9% adjusted returns.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.