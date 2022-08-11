Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand

Daimler Truck reported earnings before interest and taxes of 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE reported earnings before interest and taxes of 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.

The truck and bus maker saw an adjusted return on sales of 8%, from 8.1% last year. Revenues reached 12.1 billion euros, beating expectations of six analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 11.8 billion euros.

Daimler Truck maintained its full-year outlook for the Group but lowered expected adjusted returns for its Trucks Asia business, which was heavily impacted by supply chain constraints in the second quarter, to 1-3% from 3-5% previously.

"Supply and not demand is still the limiting factor," a statement said.

($1 = 0.9720 euros)

