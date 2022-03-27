Daimler Truck sees electric trucks costs staying high, FT says

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The chief executive of Daimler Truck said electric truck costs would "forever be higher" than those using combustion engines, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to rising raw material costs.

March 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE said electric truck costs would "forever be higher" than those using combustion engines, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to rising raw material costs.

Martin Daum told the newspaper that governments needed to help make up the difference in the cost of the extra materials used in battery-powered vehicles. "Without any subsidies . . . the price of an (electric) truck will always, forever be higher than a (combustion engine] truck," he said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters