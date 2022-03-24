Daimler Truck sees 6.1% returns, expects supply troubles in H1

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Daimler Truck Holding AG saw an adjusted return on sales of 6.1% in 2021 - up from 1.9% the previous year - with revenue up 10% to 39.8 billion euros ($43.70 billion), the truck and bus maker said on Thursday.

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck Holding AG DTGGe.DE saw an adjusted return on sales of 6.1% in 2021 - up from 1.9% the previous year - with revenue up 10% to 39.8 billion euros ($43.70 billion), the truck and bus maker said on Thursday.

Supply constraints slowed growth in the second half, it said, adding it expected semiconductor shortages and other supply troubles to impact sales in the first half of this year.

However, it did not expect the COVID-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine to have a negative impact on general market development for the firm, it said.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters