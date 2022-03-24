Daimler Truck sees 6.1% returns, expects supply troubles in H1

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck Holding AG DTGGe.DE saw an adjusted return on sales of 6.1% in 2021 - up from 1.9% the previous year - with revenue up 10% to 39.8 billion euros ($43.70 billion), the truck and bus maker said on Thursday.

Supply constraints slowed growth in the second half, it said, adding it expected semiconductor shortages and other supply troubles to impact sales in the first half of this year.

However, it did not expect the COVID-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine to have a negative impact on general market development for the firm, it said.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

