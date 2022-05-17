Daimler Truck raises revenue outlook amid strong customer demand

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck Holding DTGGe.DE increased its forecast for 2022 revenues to 48 - 50 billion euros ($52.21 billion) from 45.5 - 47.5 billion, the truckmaker said on Tuesday, with strong customer demand enabling it to push up prices.

Daimler Truck reported an 11% rise in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in its first quarter to 651 million, but its adjusted return on sales fell slightly to 5.9% from 6.3% in the same period last year.

"Amid ongoing supply chain challenges and possible consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war on the economy, our practice of fixed cost management and liquidity security is more important than ever," chief financial officer Jochen Goetz said.

($1 = 0.9578 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

