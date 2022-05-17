Daimler Truck raises revenue outlook amid strong customer demand

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Daimler Truck Holding increased its forecast for 2022 revenues to 48 - 50 billion euros ($52.21 billion) from 45.5 - 47.5 billion, the truckmaker said on Tuesday, with strong customer demand enabling it to push up prices.

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck Holding DTGGe.DE increased its forecast for 2022 revenues to 48 - 50 billion euros ($52.21 billion) from 45.5 - 47.5 billion, the truckmaker said on Tuesday, with strong customer demand enabling it to push up prices.

Daimler Truck reported an 11% rise in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in its first quarter to 651 million, but its adjusted return on sales fell slightly to 5.9% from 6.3% in the same period last year.

"Amid ongoing supply chain challenges and possible consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war on the economy, our practice of fixed cost management and liquidity security is more important than ever," chief financial officer Jochen Goetz said.

($1 = 0.9578 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters