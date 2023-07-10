News & Insights

US Markets

Daimler Truck raises 2023 guidance for revenue, profit

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

July 10, 2023 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds reasons for upgrade in first paragraph and other details

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE has raised its profit and revenue guidance due to an easing of supply chain constraints, stronger demand in its core markets and the after-sales business, the company said on Monday.

The company has updated its guidance for adjusted returns on sales in its industrial business to a range of 8.5% to 10% from 7.5% to 9% previously for the financial year 2023, it said on Monday.

The truck and busmaker now expects revenue to reach 56-58 billion euros ($63.79 billion), from 55-57 billion previously, with unit sales forecast around 20,000 higher to a range of 530,000 to 550,000.

Its adjusted return-on-sales forecast rose to 11-13% for its North America division, 8-10% for its Europe division, and 4-6% for its Asia division.

Its forecast for Daimler Buses was raised to 3-5% from 2-4% previously.

The company also announced a share buyback program starting August 2023 of up to 2 billion euros, to be acquired over up to two years.

Daimler Truck forecasts a slight increase in its group investments and research and development costs. It also foresees a significant increase in its free cash flow of the industrial business segment.

($1 = 0.9092 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Maria Martinez Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.