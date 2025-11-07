Markets

Daimler Truck Q3 Profit Down; Reaffirms FY Outlook

November 07, 2025 — 02:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY, DTG.DE) reported that its third quarter net profit attributable to shareholders decreased to 434 million euros or 0.57 euros per share from 610 million euros or 0.77 euros per share in the same quarter last year. The Group's performance was impacted by persistent headwinds in the North American truck market, where customers remain in a cautious wait-and-see mode amid a weak freight environment and uncertainty surrounding regulatory developments.

Revenue for the third quarter declined to 10.551 billion euros from 12.177 billion euros in the prior year.

In the third quarter of 2025, Daimler Truck Holding AG reported Group unit sales totaling 98,009 units, a decline from 114,917 units in the same period of 2024.

The company has maintained its full-year guidance for 2025. It expects total unit sales to range between 410,000 and 440,000 units, with revenue in the Industrial Business projected at 44 billion euros to 47 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT at the Group level is anticipated to be between 3.6 billion euros and 4.1 billion euros. For the Industrial Business segment, the company forecasts an adjusted return on sales of 7% to 9%, while free cash flow is expected to fall within the range of 1.5 billion euros to 2 billion euros.

