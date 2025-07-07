Daimler Truck Q2 Sales Volume Down On Weak North America, Flat Mercedes-Benz Sales

(RTTNews) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) reported Monday lower unit sales in the second quarter, hit by sharply lower sales in the Trucks North America segment and stable sales in Mercedes-Benz Trucks, despite growth in other units.

In the quarter, Daimler Truck group unit sales were 106,715 trucks and buses, down 5 percent from 112,195 units last year.

The Trucks North America segment sales fell 20 percent to 38,580 units from prior year's 48,246. Mercedes-Benz Trucks sold 38,294 units, nearly same as last year's 38,481 units.

However, the company reported a 13 percent increase in the segment Trucks Asia to 26,443 units from prior year's 23,411 units. Daimler Buses also increased its sales volume by 5 percent to 7,027 units from 6,674 units a year ago.

Sale of battery-electric vehicles in the second quarter surged 90 percent to 1,232 units from 648 units last year.

In the first half of the year, Daimler Truck sold 206,527 vehicles, down from prior year's 221,106 units.

As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment.

Daimler Truck plans to report its second-quarter financial results on August 1.

On the XETRA in Germany, Daimler Truck shares were trading at 40.55 euros, up 0.45%.

