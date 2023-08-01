Daimler Truck Q2 Profit Rises, Orders Down

(RTTNews) - German vehicle maker Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit grew to 1.004 billion euros from last year's 946 million euros.

Earnings per share, meanwhile, were 1.11 euros, down 1 percent from 1.12 euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT significantly increased by 41 percent to 1.43 billion euros from prior year's 1.01 billion euros.

Revenues were 13.88 billion euros, 15 percent higher than 12.10 billion euros a year ago.

In the quarter, unit sales increased 9 percent to 131,888 units from last year's 120,961 units with growth across all segments. Incoming orders, meanwhile, dropped 13 percent to 96,936 units from 111,412 units last year.

Daimler Truck said just recently it updated its overall guidance for the 2023 financial year for the Group level and all segments of the Industrial Business.

The company raised its fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of 56 billion euros - 58 billion euros from the prior estimation of 55 billion euros - 57 billion euros.

Unit sales guidance increased to 530 thousand to 550 thousand from the prior outlook of 510 thousand to 530 thousand.

Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck, now said, "Just a few weeks ago we raised our guidance for 2023, confirmed our ambitions for 2025 and announced an even more ambitious profitability plan for 2030. Today, our strong figures for the first half of this year underscore our positive momentum: Daimler Truck keeps going strong."

