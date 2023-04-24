News & Insights

Daimler Truck Q1 operating profit beats estimate

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

April 24, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE on Monday said its first-quarter results came in above market expectations, boosted by what it said was strong demand and an increase in unit sales.

Preliminary first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax cane in at 1.162 billion euros ($1.28 billion), up 78% year-on-year and also higher than the 976 million euros average analyst estimate provided by the company, Daimler Truck said.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

