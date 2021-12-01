Daimler Truck Now Independent, Confirms Listing On Dec. 10

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck AG Wednesday said it has started its independent journey following split from its parent German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK).

The company added that stockmarket listing will be on December 10 as said earlier.

In a tweet, the commercial vehicle maker said, "Our future starts now: As of today, we are independent. We are ready for everything ahead. #WeAreDaimlerTruck. Next milestone: Stockmarket listing on December 10th."

Earlier this month, Daimler Truck said it was gaining momentum on its way to its intended stock market listing planned on the Frankfurt stock exchange for December 10. Subsequently, Daimler Truck expects to qualify for the DAX in the first quarter of 2022.

At the Capital Markets Day, Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz reiterated the Group's commitment to improve profitability.

Daimler Truck aims to achieve more than 10% Return on Sales (Industrial Business, adjusted) by 2025, assuming strong market conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.