Daimler Truck North America To Supply Up To 800 Electric Trucks To Sysco

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) said on Wednesday that it has signed a letter of intent with Sysco Corporation (SYY), a food distributer, to supply up to nearly 800 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors by 2026.

Financial terms of the expected transaction were not disclosed.

The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco's Riverside, California site later this year.

With this move, the deployment of Freightliner eCascadias along with refrigerated trailers will play a significant role in achieving Sysco's target to electrify 35 percent of its U.S. fleet by 2030.

