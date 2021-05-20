Daimler Truck intensifies partnership with China's CATL

Adds details

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck AG on Thursday said it had intensified its partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), choosing the Chinese battery maker as the supplier for its Mercedes-Benz eActros longhaul electric truck.

The truck is scheduled to be ready for series production in 2024, Daimler Truck said, adding the supply agreement with CATL would go beyond 2030.

The truck maker also struck an agreement with Shell RDSa.L under which the oil major will from 2024 launch heavy-duty hydrogen-refuelling stations between the green hydrogen production hubs at the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands and in Cologne and Hamburg in Germany.

Daimler shares rose 2.6% following the raft of announcements, which also includes new targets ahead of a planned spin-off of its trucks division scheduled for later this year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

