Daimler Truck Holding (DTGHF) Price Target Increased by 8.62% to 47.17

The average one-year price target for Daimler Truck Holding (OTCM:DTGHF) has been revised to 47.17 / share. This is an increase of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 43.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.42 to a high of 64.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.80% from the latest reported closing price of 36.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daimler Truck Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTGHF is 0.02%, an increase of 166.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.91% to 45K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Reik & Co. holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Estabrook Capital Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

