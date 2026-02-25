Is Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is one of 103 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTRUY's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DTRUY has returned about 14.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 3%. This means that Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (KNRRY). The stock is up 21.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so DTRUY is performing better in this area.

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #190. The industry has moved +12% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR and Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

