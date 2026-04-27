Is Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 101 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTRUY's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DTRUY has returned about 18.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 10.8% on average. As we can see, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, NIO Inc. (NIO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.8%.

For NIO Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.3% so far this year, so DTRUY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. NIO Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR and NIO Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Daimler Truck Holding AG - Sponsored ADR (DTRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.