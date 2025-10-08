Markets

Daimler Truck Group Q3 Unit Sales Down 15% YoY

October 08, 2025 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck Group reported that it has sold 98,009 trucks and buses in the third quarter compared to 114,917, a year ago. Mercedes-Benz Trucks increased its unit sales to 39,290 units from 36,415 units. Daimler Buses recorded unit sales of 6,443 units compared to 6,698 units. Sales of battery electric vehicles increased to 1,833 units from 666 units, prior year.

At its disclosure on November 7th, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.