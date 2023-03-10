Daimler Truck forecasts higher 2023 earnings as pays out first dividend

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE will pay its first dividend of 1.30 euros ($1.38) per share after hitting its 2022 targets and expects higher earnings and revenue this year despite ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, the company said on Friday.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 55% to 3.9 billion euros in 2022 on 28% higher revenues, with adjusted returns of 7.7%.

Looking ahead, the truck and bus maker expects sales on par with 2022 this year but a revenue boost for the group to 55-57 billion euros and adjusted returns of 7.5-7.9%.

($1 = 0.9446 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

