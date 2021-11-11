US Markets

Daimler Truck expects 6-8% return on sales in 2021

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Daimler Truck will spin off from Daimler on Dec. 10, the commercial vehicle maker said on Thursday, forecasting a 2021 return on sales of 6-8% and aiming for 9% adjusted returns in Asia and 12% in North America, its strongest market, by 2025.

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck will spin off from Daimler DAIGn.DE on Dec. 10, the commercial vehicle maker said on Thursday, forecasting a 2021 return on sales of 6-8% and aiming for 9% adjusted returns in Asia and 12% in North America, its strongest market, by 2025.

A planned fixed cost reduction of 15% from 2019 levels by 2025 is progressing faster than planned and will likely be achieved by 2023, Daimler Truck said in a statement at the opening of its capital markets day.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular