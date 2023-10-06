News & Insights

Daimler Truck, EnBW form JV for geothermal energy project in Germany

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

October 06, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE, EnBW EBKG.DE and the administration of the southwestern German town of Woerth am Rhein has set up a joint venture for environmentally friendly geothermal energy production, the German truck maker said on Friday.

The project aims to explore the possibilities of geothermal energy extraction in the area surrounding the town.

If proven feasible, a geothermal plant will be set up to supply a plant in Woerth belonging to Daimler's largest shareholder Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE.

The surplus 10% of energy produced by the plant will be used for Woerth's heating networks, the company said in a statement.

Geothermal power, energy extracted from the earth, does not produce emissions during production, similar to other forms of renewables.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

