Daimler Truck cuts production at some locations over chip shortage

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Daimler Truck, the world's largest truckmaker, on Monday said it was curbing production at some of its German factories due to a shortage of critical semiconductors.

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE, the world's largest truckmaker, on Monday said it was curbing production at some of its German factories due to a shortage of critical semiconductors.

The company, which was spun off from Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE last year, said it was suspending production in some areas at its Mannheim site in March and at its Gaggenau plant in April, without being more specific.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More