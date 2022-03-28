Daimler Truck cuts production at some locations over chip shortage

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE, the world's largest truckmaker, on Monday said it was curbing production at some of its German factories due to a shortage of critical semiconductors.

The company, which was spun off from Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE last year, said it was suspending production in some areas at its Mannheim site in March and at its Gaggenau plant in April, without being more specific.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.