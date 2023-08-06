News & Insights

Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz Passes Away In 'tragic Incident'

August 06, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - German vehicle maker Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) said Sunday that its Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz, 52, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in a tragic incident on August 5th, 2023.

The company did not provide details of the incident.

According to the company, Jochen Goetz spent his entire professional career at the Daimler Group for over 36 years. He was decisively responsible for the successful spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding AG from today's Mercedes-Benz Group AG in December 2021.

Jochen Goetz leaves behind his wife and two children.

