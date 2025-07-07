Daimler Truck Announces $2 Bln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck Holding AG have decided to conduct a new share buyback program.

Starting in the second half of 2025, the company's shares worth up to 2 billion euros are intended to be acquired over a period of up to two years.

The share buyback program will be based on the authorization by the Shareholders' Meeting of Daimler Truck Holding AG on May 27, 2025, authorizing the Board of Management to acquire, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, own shares up to a maximum of ten percent of the share capital until May 26, 2030.

