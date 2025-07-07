Markets
DTRUY

Daimler Truck Announces $2 Bln Share Buyback Program

July 07, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Daimler Truck Holding AG have decided to conduct a new share buyback program.

Starting in the second half of 2025, the company's shares worth up to 2 billion euros are intended to be acquired over a period of up to two years.

The share buyback program will be based on the authorization by the Shareholders' Meeting of Daimler Truck Holding AG on May 27, 2025, authorizing the Board of Management to acquire, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, own shares up to a maximum of ten percent of the share capital until May 26, 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DTRUY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.