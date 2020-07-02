Daimler to take 10% Farasis stake as part of battery cell pact

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE on Friday said it will deepen a strategic partnership with Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd, a pact which includes taking an equity stake of around 10% in the Chinese battery cell manufacturer.

The alliance aims to develop highly advanced cell technologies to increase vehicle range and cut charging times.

Farasis will build a plant for battery cells in Bitterfeld-Wolfen and Daimler Greater China will invest a multi-million euro amount as part of Farasis' IPO, Daimler said.

This will give Daimler the option of nominating a representative for a seat on the supervisory board of the battery cell manufacturer, the Stuttgart-based carmaker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Grant McCool)

