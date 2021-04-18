Daimler to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE will create 1,000 new jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.

The hiring comes as part of a broader drive to recruit a total of 3,000 programmers worldwide to strengthen Daimler's software hubs in centres including Berli, Tel Aviv, Seattle and Beijing, the weekly magazine reported.

Daimler's MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024 as Daimler takes on electric-only rival Tesla TSLA.O and seeks to resist encroachment by Silicon Valley into the automotive industry.

“With this system, Mercedes-Benz has the central control of all vehicle domains and thus the customer interfaces," Sajjad Khan, chief technology officer at Daimler's flagship Mercedes brand, was quoted as saying by Automobilwoche.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by David Goodman)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.