Daimler to Deliver 1,800 Electric Mercedes Vans to Amazon

Daimler AG DDAIF is set to deliver 1,800 Mercedes-Benz Electric Vans to Amazon AMZN. This marks the biggest order of EVs for Mercedes-Benz to date. The deal, which entails the delivery of 1200 Mercedes-Benz’s eSprinter and 600 eVito models, will be closed by the end of 2020.



Reportedly, about two years ago, the online retail giant had purchased 20,000 of Mercedes-Benz’s non-electric, conventionally fueled, Sprinter vans. Last year, Amazon had entered into a deal to buy 100,000 custom-built electric vans made by Rivian Automotive Inc.



Amazon’s deal with the Germany-based auto giant is a crucial move toward its aim of carbon neutrality by 2040. In 2019, Amazon along with Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, which is a commitment to achieve net zero carbon across its business by 2040, i.e. 10 years before the target set in the Paris Agreement. Amazon invited companies to join the green initiative by ensuring carbon elimination, regular reporting of emissions and taking credible offsets. Mercedes became the fourth signatory to the pledge in its zeal to make the auto sector carbon-free. Per the pledge, Mercedes will resort to regular reporting of carbon gas emissions and implement innovative strategies in the business module to eliminate greenhouse gases. It will undertake necessary actions to reach the zero annual carbon emissions target by 2040.

With the Amazon deal, Mercedes-Benz has now joined the Climate Pledge and supports the initiative with its own Ambition 2039 initiative.



In May 2019, Daimler announced its sustainable mobility plan named Ambition 2039 for its Mercedes-Benz cars, which marked the company’s continued effort to transform the auto sector emission-free.



With this initiative, Mercedes-Benz aims to have a carbon-neutral new passenger car fleet in 20 years and aspires to have plug-in hybrids or all-electric vehicles to make up more than 50% of its car sales by 2030.

Daimler currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Daimler’s shares are down 6.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry’s decline of 4.4% over the same period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A few better-ranked players in the auto space include General Motors GM and Ford F. While General Motors sports a Zacks Rank #1, Ford carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Ford and General Motors have lost 25.4% and 18% year to date, respectively.

