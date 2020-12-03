Daimler Supervisory Board To Propose Bernd Pischetsrieder As Chairman - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said its Supervisory Board will propose to the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting the election of three new persons. The candidates are: Elizabeth Centoni, Ben van Beurden, and Martin Brudermüller. The Supervisory Board also agreed that in its meeting to be held after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to propose to the newly constituted Supervisory Board that Bernd Pischetsrieder be elected as its Chairman. Bernd Pischetsrieder has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG since 2014.

Ben van Beurden is CEO of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Martin Brudermüller has been Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE.

At the end of the Shareholders' Meeting on March 31, 2021, the term of office of the Chairman, Manfred Bischoff, will expire and he will step down from the Supervisory Board. Petraea Heynike and Jürgen Hambrecht will also step down from the Supervisory Board.

